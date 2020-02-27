Angel Rodrigo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Rodrigo, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Angel was born April 23, 1937 in Youngstown, the son of the late Angel and Rose (Rinaldo) Rodrigo.

He was a graduate of Girard High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 until 1963.

Angel retired in 2002 from Kennametal as a CNC Programmer after 17 years of service. After his retirement he worked in logistics for Bob and Chuck Eddy, which later became Jim Shorkey, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge.

Angel was an active member of Highway Tabernacle Church since 1975.

He enjoyed working with computers and playing music, with both the Del Sinchak and Ted Zalac bands.

Angel leaves his wife of 59 years, the former Sondra Kossakowski, whom he married May 28, 1960; four children, Cindy (Eddie) Payne of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Lisa Smith of Henderson, Nevada, Deneen Haefke of North Port, Florida and Joe (Laura) Rodrigo of Charleston, South Carolina; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, as well as, his twin sister, Angela Rodrigo of Goodyear, Arizona.

Besides his parents, Angel was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Robert Haefke and Brittany Haefke; one sister, Frances Vandyke and one brother, Tony Luggie.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Highway Tabernacle Church, 3000 S. Raccoon Road in Austintown, where services will begin at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Valley Christian Schools in Angel’s name.

