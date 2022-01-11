CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anatole “Andy” Olejnik, age 84, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Medical Center in Youngstown.



Andy was born on February 25, 1937 in Poland to the late Peter and Alexandra Olejnik.

Andy married the love of his life, Dorothy Slorgie on June 2, 1958 and they created a beautiful life together.



Andy enjoyed the great outdoors, he could be found manicuring his lawn, gardening and landscaping. He always liked his Polka music and he loved his grandchildren. Andy will be remembered as a hard worker and excellent provider to his family. Andy was such a happy bright light in the family with his smile. He always said hello, thank you and have a good day no matter who he came in contact with. His favorite pastime was breakfast with his family.



Andy will be deeply missed by his children, Eric (Christine) Olejnik, Anatole (Rebecca) Olejnik, Nina (Keith) Long and Kathleen (Robert) Johnston; his nine grandchildren, Anthony, Krista, Eric, Ryan, Sydney, Gabriel, Noah, Kamryn and Shane; his great-granddaughter, Ellie and many other family and friends.



Besides his parents, Andy is preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy H. Olejnik.



Visitation for Andy will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at North-Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44484, with services beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Paul Armitage will be officiating the services.



Andy will be laid to rest at Vienna Township Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.



A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.