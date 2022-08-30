AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On August 27, 2022, Dr. Amy Toth Dahl D.C. 41, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism at her home with her husband by her side.

Amy was born on July 9, 1981, in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Officer Toth, Jeffrey and Michele (Shelly Horvath) Toth of Austintown, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Amy leaves her husband, Jay Dahl, of Green, Ohio, whom she married on August 4, 2007. Amy also leaves her sister, Christina (Chrissy) Toth of Austintown who was her teammate their entire lives.



Amy graduated from Austintown Fitch in 1999. She then went on to graduate from Thiel College in Greenville, PA in 2003 earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology and minor in Chemistry.

While at Thiel, she met the love of her life, her husband Jay during their sophomore year. They were soulmates who later married at the Powers Auditorium atrium in Youngstown, Ohio. They recently celebrated their 15th anniversary with trips to watch their beloved St. Louis Cardinals play in St. Louis, Missouri and vacationing this month in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

After college graduation Amy attended National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois graduating in 2007 with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree.

She had a practice in Austintown for four years.

During high school she and her sister were lifeguards for Compass West Apartments and also Little League umpires for Austintown Community Baseball and Softball. Amy played basketball and volleyball for Austintown Fitch, and also Volleyball for Thiel College having her sister as a teammate and dorm suitemate.

Currently Amy and Jay were living in Green. They loved their weekends spent in Akron and Canton, enjoying trips to the zoo, local breweries, trips to Lake Erie and Waldameer Park. They enjoyed going to country concerts, watching the Cardinals together and were looking forward to the Canfield Fair. They were avid Minnesota Vikings fans, loved watching movies together, and spending time with each other doing anything. Some of Amy’s favorite things were watching the Kardashians and doing her hair and nails. She spent her last night doing her favorite things, eating pizza and gourmet popcorn.

Besides Amy being survived by her husband, parents and sister, she leaves her grandmother Evelyn Horvath of Austintown, her father-in-law Kevin (Laura) Dahl of Erie, Pennsylvania, her mother-in-law Jane Dahl (Ron Taylor) of Erie, P ennsylvania, her brother-in-law Ian (Lindsey) Dahl of Erie, P ennsylvania, and her beloved niece Remle, whom she showered with gifts and enjoyed playing with. Also leaving behind numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents Julius and Helen Toth and Robert E. Horvath. Also, preceding were Jay’s grandparents, Elmer and Josephine Dahl and Ronald and Marion Terwilliger.

Her family wants Amy to be remembered as the life of the party, with the biggest, brightest smile who lit up any room she walked into. Amy was a friend to all, she truly lived life to the fullest. Between this dash 7/9/81 – 8/27/22 was a huge life filled with love and the best memories.

Family requests no flowers, please make material contributions to Jay Dahl or The Drug Education Officers of Mahoning Valley/D.E.O., 92 (Ohltown Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44515), which funds drug and violence prevention taught by Police Officers in selected local school districts.

The D.E.O is planning a future scholarship in Memory of Dr. Amy Toth Dahl D.C.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44515 and on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Services will also be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at lanefuneralhomes.com on Amy’s tribute wall.

