YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Marie Kenyon Bowman, 47, passed away Saturday afternoon, July 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.



Amy was born on August 13, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Gregory and Mary Kenyon.



She was a 1993 graduate of Girard High School and continued her education at Youngstown State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 2011.

She worked at Mercy Health for over 20 years working in medical records, outpatient surgery as a secretary and finally as a safety companion.

She was also a member of the Woodland Park United Methodist Church in McDonald.



She loved to travel, whether it was to California to visit family and Disneyland, New York City, Washington D.C., Geneva-on-the-Lake to go wine tasting and Lake Milton to watch the sunsets with her husband, Jim. She enjoyed watching game shows and 70’s and 80’s sitcoms. Above all, she loved being with her family at cookouts, her brothers school events while they were growing up, being with her niece and nephew and her dogs, Max, Dodger and Molly.



Amy will be deeply missed by her loving husband, James Bowman, whom she married on April 30, 2022; her parents, Gregory and Mary Kenyon; brothers, Gregory (Melissa) Kenyon and Kevin (Lindsey Burns) Kenyon; niece and nephew, Annalise and Jordan Kenyon, who she adored; maternal grandmother, Carol Kenyon; mother-in-law, Joyce Bowman; brothers-in-law, Jason (Susan) Bowman and Jon (Corey) Bowman and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Delores and Robert Harcarik and her paternal grandfather, Larry Kenyon.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Woodland Park United Methodist Church, located at 601 Ohio Avenue in McDonald with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m.



Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences and view the live streamed service on Amy’s Tribute Wall by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Amy, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.