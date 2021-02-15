Amy Marie Hornbeck, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Marie Hornbeck, 44, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the comfort of her home.



Amy was born on January 20, 1977 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Rita (Blake) Kook.



Amy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured the time she spent with her friends and family. She had a determined personality and would do anything to protect those she loved. Amy was always the life of the party. When she wasn’t spending time with her family, she was working out or finding ways to better herself and her kids lives. She will always be remembered as a strong, spirited, independent woman.



Left behind to cherish her memories are her children, Nicholas Parise, Hayden, Riley and Zoe Hornbeck; her parents, Joe and Rita Kook; her sisters, Jennifer (Ed) Graham and Cheryl (Sam Cameron) Kook; her grandma, Reva Blake; her numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



Amy is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Walter and Julia Kook and her maternal grandfather, Brooks Blake.



Visitation for Amy will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.



A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.