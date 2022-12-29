CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Elizabeth Falasca died on Monday, December 26, 2022 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

Amy was born September 1, 1935, the daughter of Hannah and George Myers.

Amy worked as a bookkeeper.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed travel, often spending the winter in Florida. She cherished time at Walt Disney World with her children and grandchildren.

Amy lived in many places but was always active in her church. She was a lover of music and enjoyed singing in the choir.

Those who will cherish her memory include her husband, Joseph Falasca; her daughter, Jacqueline (Edward) Owens and son, Kenneth (Carol) Greier, Jr. She was a loving grandmother to Elizabeth Owens, Lauren (Mike) Werry, Jennifer Greier and Kenny Greier and great-grandmother to Cameron Riggan, Savannah Midgett and Madison Midgett. Amy was the dear sister of Leona Rothwell (deceased), Virginia Myers (deceased), George Theodore (Ted) Myers (deceased), Robert William (Bill) Myers (deceased), Richard Myers, Barbara Cercone and Nancy Roberts.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, Kenneth D. Greier and Charles E. Yeaton.

The Falasca family request that donations be made to Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Amy’s memory.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Canfield where friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

