BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelita I. “Sue” Owen Cordray, age 85, of Bristolville passed away peacefully on Monday, December 18, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family, following a brief illness.

She was born in Warren on November 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Alva H. and Margaret A. Ohl Owen.

She graduated from Howland High School in 1956 and continued on to graduate from Trumbull Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1959 as an RN.

She practiced nursing for many years.

Sue enjoyed knitting, quilting, reading, camping with her family, and traveling. She had a place in her heart for all her animals over the years. She was involved in multiple activities leading a 4H sewing club, Cub Scout Den Mother, garden club, and her monthly lunches with her high school classmates. She loved a good glass of wine on occasion.

Preceding her in death is her other half, her husband of 55 years, Eugene “Gene” Cordray whom she married on June 24, 1960. They enjoyed a good dinner and drink at the local Mexican restaurant, and many memories together. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Dennis A. Owen and son-in-law, James D. Allen.

She leaves behind to cherish all the wonderful memories a son, Jeff Cordray of Murrysville, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Heather Allen (Tim Hayslett) of Bristolville; one sister, Darla (Bruce) Hoover of Medina, Ohio; sister-in-law, Doloris Miller of Wilson, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Brett (Rachel) Allen, Brandyn (Kayla) Allen, Breanna Allen (Eddie Murray,) Isabella Cordray, and Sophia Cordray; five great-grandchildren, Emmalee, Aubree, Hayden, Ethan, and Alayna Allen; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 22, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Interment will be held at North Jackson Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

