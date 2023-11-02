YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amanda Elizabeth Truitt, also known as Mandy, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, in Youngstown, Ohio, at the age of 42.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1981. Mandy was baptized on July 19, 1981, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church.

Mandy attended Western Reserve High School, where she cultivated her talents and formed lifelong friendships.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church held a special place in Mandy’s heart. It was where she found solace, guidance and a sense of community. She was baptized in the same church where her parents, Dennis E. and Beverly A. Truitt, were married. This is where her parents appointed and blessed her with her Godparents, Larry and Linda Truitt.

Amanda was a gentle soul that had a loving personality. She had an abundance of empathy for people who shared the same disabilities of her own. She cherished the memories and present-day interactions that continue to honor the Truitt and Kale names and legacies. Her life revolved around the love she held for others and the love that was shown towards her. A phrase that she lived by that was taught to her by her dad, Dennis E. Truitt, “You will catch more bees with honey, than vinegar.” These words will forever be branded into our memories. Amanda enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She adored Snoopy from “The Peanuts” and you would often find her watching this cartoon followed by Ohio State Football. Her greatest pleasures of the day would be sitting outside on the deck, enjoying the fresh country air and watching her dogs, Candy and Casey, running about. This only captures one day of her life. The majority of the year was spent preparing for the Canfield Fair to show the horses of the Truitt and Kale farm in all their glory. This can only reflect the love and passion she held for animals, farming and the community she was so proud to be a part of. Mandy was a beloved member of the community, known for her warm and vibrant personality. She had a passion for crafts and was a skilled craftsman at Masco. Her creative spirit brought joy to those around her and her work will be remembered fondly.

Mandy is survived by her mother, Beverly K. Truitt; her sisters, Denise J. Bucher and Robin S. Adams (Steven J. Adams); her brother, Matthew J. Truitt (Shannon R. Truitt); her Godparents, Larry and Linda Truitt; nephews, Zachary F. Adams (Shana M. Adams.), Samuel D. Adams and Hayden M. Truitt; her nieces, Savannah M. Bucher, Gabrielle B. Herrera (Ariel Herrera), McKenzie J. Bucher and Hadley R. Truitt and great-nephews, Dennis J. Adams and Kash R. Adams.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in memory of Mandy. These contributions will support the church’s mission and continue her legacy of faith and compassion.

A service of her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Following the service, there will be visitation and a memorial at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with fellowship and a light luncheon.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

