Alverta E. Fish, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alverta E. Fish, 89, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Tuesday February 23, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.



Alverta was born on February 3, 1932, in Flushing, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Louella (Brown) Persons.

She married the love of her life, Otto Fish, on August 15, 1955 and they shared 37 wonderful years before his passing in 1993.

A

lverta was employed at the Trumbull County Library for 30 years and she was one of the first Bookmobile ladies.



Alverta just enjoyed life. She loved sitting outside and watching the birds, squirrels and butterflies pass by. She was a fan of going to car shows when able and going to lunch on Wednesday’s with her sister and brother-in-law. There was nothing that Alverta loved more than spending time with her family; they were everything to her.



Left behind to cherish her memories are her daughters Cheryl (Rick) Bulford and Jackie Hickerson; her grandchildren Angela (Mike) Hanek, Crystal (Carl) Lambing, Jessie (Jen) Hickerson, April (Jim) Gordon, Rick Bulford II, Mychael (Katie) Bulford and Kymberlee (David) Benton; her 11 great-grandchildren; her two great-great-grandchildren; her sisters Ann Fuller and Carolyn Sinn; her brother-in-law Floyd Hockensmith; and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Alverta is preceded in death by her siblings James Persons and Eileen Hockensmith.



Visitation for Alverta will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.



Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave their heartfelt condolences.

