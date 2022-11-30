YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alva Deforest Beckley, Jr., 61 of Youngstown died Monday, November 21, 2022 at his residence.

Alva was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey, a son of the late Alva D. and Clareta Irene (Burr) Beckley, Sr.

Alva was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years in 2001.

He was also a self-employed aerophotographer.

Alva loved life and lived life to the fullest. He was an adventurer and looked forward to sky diving and flying his drones for his photography. He also loved to travel. Alva would never let anything stop him from doing his best to complete his goal. He had a contagious sense of humor and would go out of his way to make anyone smile.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Robbin; two daughters, Bree’anna (Robert)Thompson of Hammond, Indiana and Ari’anna Beckley of California. He also leaves a sister, Toni Payne of Nevada.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Beckley, Jr.

Alva will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

