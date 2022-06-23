YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aloysius Mikulka, 91 of Youngstown, died Wednesday evening , June 22, 2022 at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Aloysius, known as Al was born July 18, 1930 in Lansford, Pennsylvania, one of 14 children born to the late Thomas and Ernestina (Bartisovich) Mikulka and came to this area in 1951.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Airforce, serving during the Korean War.

Al was a millwright for 40 years at Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Republic Steel, retiring in 1995.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, where he served as an usher and volunteered for the church festival. He also worked the summer festival for St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church for 25 years.

He was a member of the Local Steel Workers Union and a founding member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3298, where he was very active.

Al never met a casino or polka he did not love!

His wife, the former Betty Jean Greathouse, whom he married June 6, 1953, died December 10, 2013.

He leaves his children, Thomas (Angela) Mikulka of Canfield, Theresa (James) McCallen of Hubbard, Mark (Lisa) Mikulka of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Evan, Alexander, Elizabeth, Scott, Marie, Mark David, Dale, Glenn and Adam. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, Kaleb, Gabriel, Emily and a sister, Annie Mikulka of Fredricksburg, Virginia.

Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and five sisters.

Friends may call Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



