Alma F. Robinson, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alma F. Robinson, 93 of Canfield, died Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at Windsor House of Canfield.

Alma was born April 12, 1927 in Nurnberg, Germany, a daughter of the late Kurt and Christine (Huber) Schneider. She came to the United States in 1953, living in Pennsylvania and then came to Canfield in 2009.

She had been a sales clerk for the former Kaufman’s Department Store for many years.

Alma was very talented in needlework and made beautiful cross-stitch, crochet and knitted items.

Her husband, Robert W. Robinson, whom she married May 26, 1953, died December 23, 2009.

She leaves her daughter, Linda Robinson of Canfield; two grandsons, William (Jena) Ramirez and Michael (Krista) Ramirez and two great-granddaughters, Sophia Jane and Ava Christine.

Besides her parents and her husband, Alma was preceded in death by a sister, Hilde Hacker and a son-in-law, John Hixenbaugh.

Alma will be buried next to her husband at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Alma F. Robinson please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: