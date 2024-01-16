WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen Lee Geist, age 78, of Warren passed away at his home with his family by his side on Friday, January 12, 2024.

He was born in Warren on July 9, 1945, to the late Alfred and Erma June Geist.

A lifetime Warren resident, Allen was a Warren G. Harding High School graduate.

He was owner and president of Geist Associates, Inc., an engineering design and drafting business, over 35 years. He was well respected for his expertise in his profession.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed archery, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and NASCAR.

He was a member and Master Mason of Niles McKinley lodge #794.

Allen was a long-time member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church where he helped serve dinners to the people in need, cooked at the fish fry and taught Sunday school.

As a devoted father and grandfather, he often traveled to see their sporting events. Allen and his late wife Louise were foster parents of 17 children over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Rising Geist; children, Gregory (Diana) Geist, Brian (Angie) Geist, Donna Marie (Jamie) Helmick, Paul (Tamy) Geist, Brian (Amanda) Rising and Keith Rising; grandchildren, Cody (Emily), Bryan (Kirsten), William, Tara (Tyler), Derek, Emme, Matthew, Maranda (Dylan), Robbie (Carley), Kayle, Kylie and Kelsey; great-grandchildren, Kamerin, Cooper, Deacon, Vivian, Denny and Daisy Mae; lifelong friends, Ken Dershaw, Jimmy Gardener, Ralph Hoehn and Ronnie Layfield.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise Geist; three grandchildren, Jacob, Addison and Brian Robert; parents and brother, William Geist.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley or Warren City Missions.

Calling hours will be Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483. Masonic funeral rite led by Niles McKinley Lodge #794 will be held at 11:45 a.m., with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

