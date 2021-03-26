Alice V. Dornan, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice V. Dornan, age 94, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.



Alice was born on October 27, 1926 in Ford City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Fox) Heffelfinger.

After graduating from Ford City High School, Alice married the love of her life, Donald D. Dornan, Sr., on June 8, 1946 and they shared 64 wonderful years filled with happiness.



Alice had a love for camping and for sewing. Alice loved spending time with her family. With most of her family living out of town, family events did not occur that often but she cherished those times when they did happen.



Left to cherish her memories are her children, Donald D. Dornan, Jr. of Niles and James (Kim) Dornan of Litchfield Park, Arizona; her six grandchildren, Amber (John) Styron of Merrillville, Indiana, Kristy (Joe) Hartsock of La Mirage, Arizona, Kami (Matt) Kruse of South Dakota, James (Susannah) Dornan of Chandler, Arizona, Danae Dornan of Litchfield Park, Arizona and Courtney Dornan of Litchfield Park, Arizona; her eight great-grandchildren and her eight nieces and nephews.



Besides for her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her brother, Jim Heffelfinger.



Private family services will be held.



