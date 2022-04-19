BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice R. Fink, 58, formerly of Bristolville, passed away Monday afternoon, April 18, 2022 at Austintown Healthcare.



Alice was born on September 4, 1963 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Arthur and Anna Fink.



She was a jokester who always liked to make everyone laugh and have a great time.



Alice will be deeply missed by her sister, Betty (Edwin) Fink Patterson; nephews, William (Billy) Fink and Jeffrey (Jessica) Weaver; niece Missy (Steve) Harper; great-nieces and nephews; Kierra Weaver, Jetta Weaver, Jade Weaver, Nehemiah Johnson and Jeremy Bowles.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, three brothers and her niece, Rachele Weaver.



Per Alice’s request, there are no calling hours or services, and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alpha -1 Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134 in her memory.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Alice , please visit our floral store.