Alice Marie Carkido, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Carkido, 85, of Canfield passed away early Friday morning, June 4, 2021.

Alice was born, November 15, 1935, in Youngstown the daughter of Wayne and Jeanette (Weil) Chapman.

She was the owner of Carkido Ceramics for 17 years from 1976 until 1993. Prior to owning the ceramics business, Alice was a hairdresser for 12 years.

She was a member of Georgie Boy Camping Club, Ohio Good Sam Camping Club, Carnations Kampers Camping Club, Salem Scamper Camping Club and had camped in all of the lower 48 states.

Alice was also an active volunteer with the Big Reach Program here in Ohio and as a “Snowbird” in Harlingen, Texas where she spent much of her time volunteering. Alice most recently was attending Boardman Baptist Church.

Her husband James J. Carkido, whom she married February 7, 1953, passed away April 9, 2006.

Alice leaves two children, Bonita A. Carkido of Youngstown, and Wayne “Tony” (Denise) Carkido of Canfield, one sister, Anne (Jerry) Ducay of Austintown, five grandchildren, Kellie (Mike) Treharn, Jeff Koniowsky, James “Lex” (Sarah) Carkido, Zachary Carkido and Taylor (Brian) Cowles, as well as five great grandchildren, Michael Treharn, Abigail Treharn, Elena Cowles, Lucia, Cowles and Finley Carkido.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Friends may call for 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 and again from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

