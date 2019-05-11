Alice M. Macalla Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice M. Macalla, 100, of Ohio Living Park Vista Retirement Community, formerly of Austintown, passed away from this world on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Park Vista.

Alice was born February 19, 1919 in Leetonia, a daughter of the late Fred and Edna(Lodge) Floding and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1937 where she was valedictorian. She received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce Degree from Grove City College in 1941.

Alice worked for Morgan and Powers law office as an executive secretary for several years before becoming the business administrator for Dr. John J. McDonough, where she worked for 60 years.

She helped organize the Project Hope Benefit Art shows and was instrumental in organizing the John J. McDonough Museum of Art on Wick Avenue.

Alice was an active member of St. John’s Episcopal Church for over 65 years.

She was also very active with Park Vista activities including the exercise program, travel club and the monthly out to dinner dates. Alice was an avid learner and had never stopped learning. She felt there was always something new to learn and was a contributor to the Life Long Learning Center at Ohio Living Park Vista. She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, John D. Macalla from Campbell, an elementary school teacher in Warren City Schools for over 40 years, whom she married November 23, 1948, passed away January 31, 2003.

Alice leaves her loving daughters, Beverly (Michael) Amstutz of Huron and Shirley (Keith) Wise of West Des Moines, Iowa; her grandchildren, Andrew Amstutz of Columbus, Justin (Kerry) Wise of Clive, Iowa, Philip (Amber) Amstutz of Independence, Kentucky, Kristin (Ben) Porter of Urbandale, Iowa, Ryan (Kelly) Wise of Denver, Colorado and Joshua (Meghan) Amstutz of Loveland, Ohio; as well as, great-grandchildren, Finn, Evie and Samuel Wise of Clive, Iowa; Anderson, Collins and Blakely Amstutz of Independence, Kentucky; Lincoln, Cameron and Gwendolyn Porter of Urbandale, Iowa and Ayla and Aveleen Amstutz of Loveland. Alice also leaves three nieces, Kathy (Harry) Macaulay, Jane (Bob) Morris and Mariellen (John) Timmer.

Besides her parents and her husband, Alice was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Ruth Morris.

Friends may call on Saturday, May 18 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to St. John’s Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503 or to the Park Vista Life Long Learning Center, 1216 Fifth Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.