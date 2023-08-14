MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Alice M. Kochera of Mineral Ridge passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Alice was born in Youngstown on July 11, 1944, to Anna and Robert Boyer.

Alice graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1962.

Alice worked at General Electric for over 40 years.

She enjoyed traveling to and spending time at the family cottage in St. Ignace, Michigan, as well as having bonfires and picnics with her friends and family. Alice and her late husband Michael Kochera spent their winters in Orange City, Florida.

Alice is survived by her son, Michael and Amy Demlow of Medina, Michael and Rachel Kochera of North Canton; as well as her grandchildren, Justin, Sara, Mallory and Leo; she was also survived by her sisters, Lillian (Bunny) Divelbiss, Elizabeth (Betty Ann) Genetta, Janice Kunkle, Nancy Welch, Judy Kaiser and Kareene (Jo) Conway.

Alice was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael E. Kochera, Sr.; her parents; as well as sisters, Clare Mae, Kathyrn (Johnson) Barbara (Phillips), Annie (Rick) and her brother, Robert Boyer.

A private memorial service for the family will be scheduled.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

