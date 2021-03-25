Alice Leah Lehman Clegg, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Leah Lehman Clegg, 79, passed away Wednesday evening, March 24, 2021 at Austintown Healthcare Nursing Center.

Alice was born May 4, 1941 in Youngstown the daughter of Oliver Jacob, and Olive (Faux) Lehman.

She was a 1959 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and had worked as a medical transcriptionist and also for Sheelys.

Alice was a 4H Advisor and was involved Green Beaver Baseball Association and Concessions.

She leaves her husband Ronald Clegg, whom she married September 4, 1959, five children, Jeff (Kathleen) Clegg, Lori (Leonard) Jenkins, Patricia (Jeffrey) Hlasta, Todd (Charlene) Clegg and Paul (Jean) Clegg, 10 grandchildren, Jared, Nick, and Dan Clegg, Leonard Jr. and Scott Jenkins, Chris and Brandon Bame, Justin Ramsey, Jack Martin, and Olivia Mihin as well as 12 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Alice is preceded in death by one granddaughter, Heather Jenkins and one brother, Gordon Lehman. Friends may call Monday, March 29, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held a 11 AM.

