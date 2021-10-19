Alice L. Shonce, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice L. Shonce, 91, of Mineral Ridge, passed away early Saturday morning, October 16, 2021, at her residence.

Alice was born February 15, 1930, in Athens, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ina (Frost) Bolin.

She was owner/operator of the former Alice’s Country Collectibles in Mineral Ridge for many years and later had a booth for many years at the Wizard of Odds in North Jackson.

Alice enjoyed doing all types of crafts, including sewing, tole painting and coloring. She enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her family and friends and playing cards.

Alice was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald L. Whiteman, whom she married May 28, 1948, died August 30, 1964; her husband, William B. Shonce, whom she married February 14, 1976, died November 15, 2020.

Surviving are her sons, Philip E. (Diane) Whiteman of Austintown and Bruce David (Joanne) Whiteman of Newark; grandchildren, Jessica (John Ackla) Whiteman, Katie (Chad ) Jones and John Orosz; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Reeves, Caden Jones, Avery Jones, Brody Jones, Noelle Ackla and Tycen Acklal; Alice also leaves her best friend and neighbor, Margaret Martin, who was always there for her.

Besides her parents and her husbands; Alice was preceded in death by two sisters, Nellie Phelps, Betty McWilliams; a brother, James Bolin and her granddaughter, Amber Zurcher.

There will be a Memorial Service on 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to: Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 1, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.