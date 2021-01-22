Alice Joan Borsh, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church for A. Joan Borsh, 95, of Boardman, who died on Thursday, January 21. 2021 at her home.

Joan was born February 24, 1925 in Worcester, England, a daughter of the late Bertram and G. Mary (Stephens) Wilkes. Joan was a “war bride”, meeting Frank, from Struthers, Ohio, when he was stationed near her hometown. She became his wife on September 7, 1944. Joan emigrated to Youngstown in 1946, settling to raise her family with her “Darling” Frank in Boardman, where she remained all her life, but visiting her England “home” often.

She was a founding member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman and a member of the former Mariner’s Club of the Church. She was an avid knitter and seamstress and had made many of her children’s holiday and special occasion clothes as they were growing up.

Most precious to Joan was spending time with all of her family together.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, who died December 10, 1999.

She leaves three daughters, Betty (Paul) Pauley of Driftwood, Pennsylvania, Carole (Richard) Dunfee of Cadiz, Ohio and Laurie (Rod) McEwan of North Lima; two sons, F. Gerald (Ruth) Borsh of East Rochester, Ohio and Michael Borsh of Boardman; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.

Besides her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by two of her granddaughters, Shannon McEwan and Jessica Grissom; a grandson, Andrew Freed and her twin sister, Mary Betty Lawrence of Bolton, England.

Friends may call at the church from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mahoning Valley Down Syndrome Association or the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

To send flowers to the family of Alice Joan Borsh please visit our Tribute Store.