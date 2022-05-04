HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Those beautiful blue eyes looked at the world for one last glance on Sunday, May 1 – May Day – when Alice Jean Yates Pappa left us, off on her next big adventure.



Alice was born in Hubbard, Ohio on a Wednesday, March 22, 1933.

She had a varied list of occupations, from here to Florida, from bank teller to hostess but the most important job she ever had was as a wife and mother, hands down.



The list of things in life that tickled her fancy is itself a list far too long to include in this announcement. The short list is: bling, boho, fashion, the ocean, a bit of Wild Turkey, and her family, not necessarily in that order.



She was deeply cherished by her sons, Fred and Rick, by their life partners, Randi and Edna, and her grandson, Rick, Jr. She also had a great-grandson and she dreamed of trekking off to Arizona to see him one day. She also leaves here her sisters-in-law, Betty Lou DiPiero and Linda Pappa, many nieces and nephews and their families, special friends, Gerry Hallapy and Betty Robertson and a number of people to whom she was special from here to Florida.



Alice’s parents, Richard and Annie Yates, crossed over long ago, as did her parents-in-law, Peppers and Mary Pappa; three brothers-in-law, Jack Pappa and Jimmy Pappa and Hank DiPiero and her sister-in-law, Fran. Big Fred has been waiting for the love of his life for close to five years now, at the Rainbow Bridge, with Rebel, one with arms open wide, the other with tail wagging.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, located at 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



