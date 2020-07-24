Alice Irene Holcomb, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Irene Holcomb, age 82, passed away Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at her residence after a period of declining health.

Alice was born February 2, 1938, in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania.

She enjoyed Crocheting, Knitting and sewing crafts. Alice also enjoyed Bowling; she was in a league at the former Kay Lanes in Girard.

Alice worked for Carano’s IGA in Hubband for many years.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Mark) Sanson; her son, James; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; she also leaves two sisters, Bertha Greathouse and Dorothy Greathouse.

Alice is preceded in death by both her Parents; her husband, Clarence; her son, Edward; infant daughter, Mary Ann and 10 siblings.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 31, 2020, at Churchill Cemetery in Liberty (corner of Rt.193 and Rt.304) with Rev. David Luther officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to the Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.

