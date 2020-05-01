Alice H. Prucey, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice H. Prucey, 80, passed away early Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at her home that she shared with her aunt, Bette Harris.

She was born June 17, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Harry A. and Edna M. (Neville) Huffman.

Alice was employed at Delphi Packard for 30 years, retiring in 1999. After retiring she was employed by Goldsteins Furniture Outlet in Canfield.

Alice was a 1957 graduate of Mecca High School and remained close to her graduating class through the years.

Alice loved NASCAR and enjoyed reading and knitting.

She is survived by her sons, Brian D. (Carole) Prucey of Bossier City, Louisiana and Gregory V. (Grzesiek) Prucey of Katowice, Poland; her daughters, Kathleen T. (Don) Teeter of Indianapolis, Indiana and Dianne M. (David) Eyster of Austintown; her brothers, Harold (Joanne) Huffman of Warren, Howard Huffman of Niles and Ron (Mary Ann) Huffman also of Niles; her sister, Judy (Roger) Reber of Warren; her grandchildren, Rebecca (Matthew) Hickey, David Carpenter, Lindsay Eyster and Jeremy Eyster; her great-grandchildren, Connor Hickey and Duncan Hickey and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brother, Leonard Huffman and her sister, Robin Huffman.

The family would like to thank Alice’s care-giver, April Rager and MVI Hospice for their compassionate care and concern for Alice.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alice’s name may be given to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad St. Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

