Alice D. Cochran, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice D. Cochran, 71, of Youngstown, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown, after a long courageous battle with ALS and cancer.

Born March 11, 1949 in Youngstown, Alice is the daughter of the late Gene and Mary (Young) Foose.

Alice is a graduate of South High School and a lifelong Youngstown resident.

Alice was one of the first Kmart employees when it opened in 1968 in Boardman. She worked as a young girl stocking shelves and from there worked in virtually every position, retiring in 2005 as an Officer Manager.

Alice was very active in the American Cancer Society, attending weekly meetings and volunteering in every fundraiser, often to hand out water to runners or simply to offer a comforting word. Alice was a member of the Mahoning Valley Old Car Club and loved to participate in cruises. Alice was avid Cleveland Brown’s fan. She also loved shopping, especially trips to Volant with her sister.

Alice leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Robert N. Cochran, whom she married September 6, 1969; her children, Jeanne (Brian) Arthur and Bob Cochran; her sister, Jeanne (John) Sanders and her grandchildren, Darien, Brianna, Gwendolyn and Cali.

Besides her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her brothers, Ray and Richard Foose.

The family will receive relative and friends on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

For those with health and safety concerns, the service will be lived streamed on Alice’s tribute wall on lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.