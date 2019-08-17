Alice Clare Woofter, Mecca Township, Ohio – Obituary

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Clare Woofter, 99, of Mecca Township, died Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, at Windsor House of Champion.

She was born January 24, 1920, in New Lyme, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Tuckerman Hubbard and Grace Klumph Hubbard. She was a Mecca Township resident since 1941.



Alice was a 1938 graduate of New Lyme-Deming High School.

She worked for 20 years as the secretary at the high school in Maplewood Local School District, retiring in 1980. She was also a devoted homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother.



Alice was a longtime member of West Mecca United Methodist Church (until its closing), where she volunteered as church organist for 21 years.

She sponsored Native American children for many years, through the Child Fund International. She was a founding and 50 year member of the Mecca Travel Club.

Alice enjoyed hiking in the woods, picnicing and feeding and watching the birds.



She is survived by one daughter, Rita G. (John) Hottell of Aurora, Ohio; one son, Curtis H. (Karen) Woofter of West Mecca; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Her husband of 71 years, Karl Richard “Dick” Woofter, whom she married June 21, 1941 preceded her in death in 2012; one daughter, Tamara Kay Woofter died in infancy; three brothers, Robert, Roger and Morrison Hubbard and four sisters, Alberta Otto, Lucille Woodruff, Ella Gene Wright and Carleita Bower, all have also preceded in death.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Cremation will be held and burial will be at East Mecca Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Warren Citadel, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44481 or to the Warren Family Mission, 361 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

