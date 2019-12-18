Alfred LeLand Pepper, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Al” Leland Pepper, 99, of Canfield, passed on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his residence with his daughter by his side.



Born November 19, 1920, in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, Al was the eldest son of Emory and Lillian (Blow) Pepper.



After graduating from Coudersport High School, Al managed a local meat department in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania, where he also became a skilled butcher and meat cutter.

Johnsonburg is also where he met and married his wife, Roseline Rucinski, on June 29, 1942.



During World War II, Al served his country as a first lieutenant in the United States Army Air Corp in the South Pacific as a pilot for the 64th Troop Carrier Squadron.



Following World War II, Al returned to his prewar occupation. In 1958, he moved his family to Girard, Ohio and eventually became the meat manager for Cochran Sparkle Market in Youngstown, until he retired from his full-time position in 1985. He continued to work per diem for various Sparkle Markets in the Youngstown area past his 80th birthday.



Al was a member of the American Legion. He also held the positions of President and President-Elect for the 64th Troop Carrier Squadron organization and co-chaired the 2010 64th Troop Carrier Squadron Reunion held in Akron, Ohio.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening and working sudokus and crossword puzzles. He also was very interested in genealogy and found family members dating back to the 1600’s. There was nothing that Al loved more than his family; he was the epitome of a family man with unconditional love for his family and friends.



Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by his brothers, Milfred Pepper, Emory Pepper, Robert Pepper and Monte Pepper and his sister. Carol Owens.



Al is survived by his children, Marsha Gail Kuite and Rodney William Pepper; his grandchildren, Mark Joseph Kuite II, Amy (Bowdler) Kuite and Michelle Renee Pepper; his great-grandchild, Jared Alfred Kuite; as well as his sisters, Donna Mahon and Jean Cosby.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Canfield, with calling hours at Lane Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.