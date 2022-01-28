AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Junior Hupp passed away Thursday evening, January 27, 2022, at Hospice House.

Alfred was born February 19, 1944 in Bridgeport, West Virginia, the son of Alfred and Mildred (Nay) Hupp.

Alfred retired from General Motors in Lordstown in 1999 after 30 years of service.

His hobbies included riding motorcycles and woodworking. Alfred had a great sense of humor. He was truly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.

Alfred leaves his wife, the former Peggy Moore, whom he married June 18, 1977; four children, Sue (Bob) Henderson and John D. Hupp, both of Summerfield, Florida, Lisa (Dean) Best and Wally Hupp, both of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Michael and Drew Best, Morgan Whalen, Andy Grimstad, Breanna Wilson, Brandon and Johnathan Hupp, as well as several great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Alfred was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hupp; one brother, Ronald Hupp and one sister, Sandra Moore.

Following Alfred’s wishes there are not calling hours or services at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Alfred Junior Hupp please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.