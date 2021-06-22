Alfred Channon Mullett, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred Channon Mullett, 95 of North Jackson, passed away Monday morning, June 21, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Alfred was born on February 16, 1926, in Niles, the son of Alfred and Annie (Brown) Mullett.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, class of 1944.

He worked as an electrician at the Stevens Metal Division of Republic Steel until 1963 at which time he went to work for Packard Electric in Warren, where he retired as an electrical engineer in 1991.

He was a member of Ellsworth Community Church where he served as a trustee for many years. In 1948 he became a member of the Niles Mahoning Lodge #394 of the Masons, which is now the Niles William McKinley Lodge. For many years he bowled in the Sportsman League at the old Canfield Colonial Lanes.

Alfred loved to fish and later in life became a bird watcher and a squirrel enthusiast. He also loved gardening and was so proud of his tomatoes, his dahlias and his beautiful hanging baskets. Alfred was always his grandchildren’s biggest fan, watching them play baseball, basketball, volleyball and hockey. He will be remembered for his kindness to everyone he met and for his wonderful smile. He was the most loving husband, father, and grandfather. As his high school yearbook described him- “His only fault is he has no faults.”

He is survived by his wife Wanda (Sallaz) Mullett, whom he married on May 27, 1950, and recently celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary. He also leaves his loving family/extended family of two daughters; Debra (Fred) Juillerat of Hubbard and Linda (Michael) Nicholson of Boardman, seven grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Porter and John (Lisa) Phillips both of Hubbard, Tiffany Palumbo of Youngstown, Adam (Katherine) Palumbo of Pittsburgh, Melissa Burky of Charleston, South Carolina, Michael (Jen) Nicholson and Matthew (Terra) Nicholson, as well as nine great grandchildren; Carson and Jordan Porter, Michael, Ryan, Ellie, Megan, Matthew, Gianna, and Anthony Nicholson.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Annie (Brown) Mullett, his sister Katherine (Mullett) Rufener, two brothers in law, Ferdinand Sallaz and Wilmer Rufener, and his beloved dog Cricket.

Friends may call from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel where services will take place at 1:00 p.m.

