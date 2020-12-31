Alfred “Al” R. Letoha, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred “Al” R. Letoha,, 85, of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Austinwoods Health Care Center.



Born April 16, 1935 in Campbell, Ohio, Al is the son of Anthony and Julia (Kenczel) Letoha.



Al served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement he worked at US Steel.

He was a Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed golfing, bowling, walking everyday and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchild.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Martha (Cirelli) Letoha, whom he married January 30, 1960. He also leaves his daughter Michelle (Joseph) French; three grandson Joseph (Rochel Biangone) French, Christopher French and Daniel French; one great grand daughter Nicolette French and her his sisters Adrienne (Steve) Zackasee and Geraldine Menosky.



He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanore C. Novak, Valerie Lenton and Margaret Lenton; and four brothers, Robert Lenton, Bernard Lenton, John Lenton and Edward Lenton.



Per Al’s wishes, no services were held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Alfred R. Letoha please visit our Tribute Store.