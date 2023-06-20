CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfheld “Alfie” Larsen Fletcher, 99, passed away peacefully Friday, June 16, 2023, at her home in Ohio Living of Cortland.

She was born June 5, 1924, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Norwegian parents. A fact she was proud of her whole life!! Her childhood was spent playing in the streets of Brooklyn with her red-headed sister, Norma. Eventually, they settled in Norsville, New Jersey where her carpenter father built their own home. A place she shared with her three daughters later in life.

She retired as a private secretary to the Warren, New Jersey chief of police. Some say it was Alfie who really ran the town! There she met and married her beloved husband of 50 years, Bruce E. Fletcher. They had an adventurous life together living in Canyon Lake, Texas and Naples, Florida.

She is survived by their seven children, Carolyn Fay, Sandie VanFossan, Rhonda Downing, Jeffrey Fletcher, Gregory Fletcher, Cindy Graver and Douglas Fletcher. She also leaves behind 20 endeared grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and she loved every single one of them!!

The family wishes to thank the Ohio Living Hospice and caregivers for all their devoted care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Her “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. All are welcome to attend.

