CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandrea (Ally) Robin McCartney, born in Gunnison, Colorado on June 26, 1999, passed Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from complications following a sudden cardiac event on August 4.

She was diagnosed with non-ischemic cardiomyopathy in May 2022. She was vivacious, beautiful, intelligent and full of drive to help those most in need.

She was a 2017 Canfield High School graduate, and she graduated in May 2022 from YSU with both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in Social Work, earned a LSW, and was just beginning a career working with children and their families at Alta Behavioral Healthcare.

She was a great lover of music and always was up for a concert. Tender hearted, yet fierce in character, she voiced her feelings about social causes that were for the equality of all people and against oppression of any kind. She had a wide and wonderful social network, full of friends new and old. She unfailingly made us all laugh.

She leaves behind a devastated family including her mother Rachel (Williamson) McCartney, her father John McCartney, sister Maddie McCartney, her Mimi and Poppy (Becky and Bill Williamson) who were a constant presence throughout her life, her grandparents Linda Chismar-Witherow and Tom Witherow. Her family, her partner LaShawn Fortney and closest friends were with her during her final days.

We all ache in her absence. Hers was a presence and potential the world will be lesser without.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the B & O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave. Youngstown 44502.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

