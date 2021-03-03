Alexander Michael Kalas, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Michael Kalas, age 28, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021 due to injuries received in an automobile accident.



Alex was born November 4, 1992 in Warren, Ohio the son of Roy and Carla (Baldwin) Kalas.

He was a 2011 graduate of Maplewood High School and TCTC where he excelled in small engine repair and welding.

Alex enjoyed farming and worked at Britton Farms.

He was a John Deere guy, owning a John Deere M that had been passed down to him from his grandpa Mickey. He was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, riding dirt bikes, racing four wheelers, snowboarding and mountain biking; Alex was an accomplished mechanic and enjoyed working on trucks and tractors.



Alex is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Cecil and Frances Baldwin and his paternal grandfather Mickey Kalas.



He is survived by his parents, his sister Kristen Kalas, his grandmother Dolores Kalas and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Family and friends may visit 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland.

There will be a memorial service planned at a later date.

Covid precautions will be taken, masks and social distancing will be observed.

