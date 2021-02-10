Alexander David Barker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander David Barker, 29, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at home after a long battle with addiction.

Alex was born September 30, 1991 in Youngstown, the son of Samuel III and Mary (Barnett) Barker.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School, class of 2010 and was working for West & Barker Incorporated.

Alex was a recovering addict and was active in helping with drug addiction recovery throughout Ohio and Texas. He fought a courageous battle with the disease of addiction and wanted to help anyone else that suffered from this epidemic.

Alex’s hobbies included 4-wheeling and fast cars. He also loved spending time with his dogs, Aida and the late Marlie.

Alex leaves his parents, Sam and Mary; siblings, Sammy IV, Justin (Shantell) and Haylee; his nephew, Jace Alexander; his paternal grandparents, Samuel, Jr. and Edyth “June” Barker and his maternal grandparents, David and Yvonne Ryan, along with many other relatives. Alex also leaves his best friends, Becky Babb and Ryan McBride of Texas, Kaitlin Waltrip, whom he shared an everlasting bond with, of Texas and Adam Lonardo in Ohio.

Alex battled his disease with grace and honor. The family encourages anyone who needs help with addiction to reach out to their local recovery groups or Al-anon groups for help and guidance.

To the person/people who aided in Alex’s passing, the family wants them to know that they are forgiven, and that the Lord loves them and that there is a better path to be chosen.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 12, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel where a Celebration of Alex’s Life will be held at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Alex’s name to Broadway Recovery Services by visiting www.broadwayrecoverservices.org.



