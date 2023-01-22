YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexander Zenko, Jr., age 81, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Alex was born January 2, 1942 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

He was married to the late Becky Zenko for 54 years.

He attended Rayen High School and Kent State University and was a standout Football player at both schools.

He was drafted to the National Football League (NFL) with the Houston Oilers and Green Bay Packers with whom he finally signed. His NFL career was cut short early due to significant knee injuries. Alex, Becky and their children lived in South Florida for over 30 years where he worked for over 28 years in marketing for Coca-Cola and retired in 2006.

After retirement, Alex and Becky moved back to Ohio and enjoyed spending time with their family, friends and dogs, Moose and Sampson.

Alex is survived by his brothers, Andrew and Ronald (Charlotte); his children, Frank (Catherine) Zenko and Stephanie (Jeremy) Graeber; his five grandchildren, Tyler Zenko, Spencer Zenko, Olivia Graeber, Jenna Graeber and Jackson Graeber and several nieces and nephews.

Alex is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Becky of 54 years and his brother, George.

The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside at the Elmwood Assisted Living facility for taking such good care of Alex.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A commitment service will be held immediately after a procession to the Belmont Cemetery Chapel, 3346 Belmont Avenue, Girard, OH 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles chapel in Niles, Ohio.

