Alex Chismar, Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex was born in Youngstown on November 21, 1924 to John and Catherine (Parimucha) Chismar. He spent his younger years with his many cousins and large family in the area.

Alex married his wife, Carol Basinger of Columbiana in 1948 and built their home in Greenford where they raised their three children and many grandchildren.

Alex worked as a carpenter building many homes in the Canfield and Austintown areas with his cousin, Steve Parry. He also worked as a barber and at the GE Lamp Plant prior to his retirement in 1985.

He was a member of the Greenford Ruritan club for 40 plus years.

Alex had high expectations but a generous heart and was always there when needed. He loved to garden, build wood crafts, bake with his wife and soundly beat everyone in his family at cards and laugh as he did it.



On the morning of Friday, March 12, 2021, Alex was welcomed to Heaven by Carol, his loving wife of 70 years and his grandson, Brad Blakeman. He was 96 years old.

He leaves behind to celebrate a beautiful long life, his children, Edward (Kris) of Greenford and his children, Steve (Meaghan), Randy (Laura), Aby (Larry) and Jed; Alice Chismar of Greenford and her son, Chad (Lyndsey) Blakeman; Kevin (LeeAnn) Chismar of Salem and their children, Jake and Derek Chismar; 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Paul (Carol) Stepuk of Canfield and his many caregivers.

Services will be held at Locust Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Noble officiating.

Alex will be laid to rest next to his wife at Locust Grove Cemetery.

