CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aletha “Lee” Olenik, 82 of Canfield, died unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Lee was born January 29, 1941 in Kinsman, a daughter of the late Howard and Irene (Hunter) Ramm. She grew up on the family farm in Kinsman.

She had owned and operated the Hilltop Farm/Orchard and it was there she raised her five children. Lee later owned and operated the L & D Plaza Restaurant in Washingtonville with her son, David. In her later years she had worked at Walmart in the Jewelry Department, where she retired.

Lee enjoyed sewing, doing crafts, cooking and baking. She painted pumpkins and saws, tole painted and baked the best apple pies that had won blue ribbons at the Canfield Fair. She loved gardening and canning the harvest. Most importantly Lee loved her family and looked forward to traveling with her family to Florida and Texas. She was involved with her family and had been a Brownie Leader, Girl Scout Leader and 4-H advisor when her children were young. Lee was always put together from the way she dressed, her make-up and her hair, never missing her weekly hair appointment.

She leaves three daughters, Darlene (Travis) Roberts of Fort Worth, Texas, Sharon (Tom) Wilson of Fredonia, Pennsylvania and Donna (Ray) Symons of Salem; her son, Michael (Marcia Slagle) Olenik of Washingtonville and daughter-in-law, Karen Olenik (DeVon) Beachley of Salem. Lee also leaves six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her son, David Olenik; a granddaughter, Chandra Benninghoff Kodali; a brother, Herbert Ramm and a sister, Elizabeth Dramm.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.