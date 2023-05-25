WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Lynn Baxter, 71, passed away Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023 at her home.

Lynn was born on June 15, 1951 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn Jadloski.

She was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School and continued her education receiving her associates degree in accounting and business.

She is also a proud veteran of the United States Army.

She enjoyed bowling, skating and going dancing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Lynn will be deeply missed by her sons, Floyd Baxter of Niles and Ben Baxter of Warren; granddaughter, Summer Baxter Carter of Garrettsville and sisters, Alene S. Thornton of Alliance and Arleta (Tom) Peterson of Niles.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Jadloski.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday May 28, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Niles Chapel located at 415 Robbins Avenue in Niles. Funeral services will follow at 5:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. David Luther.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to National Coalition for Homeless Vets at www.NCHV.org in Lynn’s memory.

