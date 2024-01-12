MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta was born on Church Street between the east branch and west branch of the Mahoning River in Newton Falls. She was the youngest of four children (Ernestine Worley, Gerald and Eloise Stevens) born to Thomas and Nina Stevens. Although official documents date her birth as October 8, 1925, Alberta always celebrated her birthday on October 7.

She was a child during the depression and a young girl during WWII and both events shaped her life. During the depression, the Stevens family moved from downtown Newton Falls to a country house across from the Mahoning River on West River Road in Newton Township.

While in high school, Alberta participated in public speaking and was a drummer in the NFHS marching band. After graduating from Newton Falls High School in 1943, she went to work for Thomas Steel in Warren.

She married Everett L. Minto on November 17, 1945, in the First Christian Church parsonage in Newton Falls. “Bert and Ev” worked very hard to build the family home block by block, board by board. On the three-acre property, they dug a small pond along the Four Mile Run Creek where the family enjoyed summer swims and winter skating, had a large vegetable garden, apple and peach trees and berry bushes that provided the family with canned vegetables and fruits through the winter months.

During the years that her children were growing up, she was a Cub Scout den mother, a secretary for Moore Business Forms, a Sunday school teacher at Four Mile Christian Church and a poll worker for the Mahoning County Elections Board.

Alberta enjoyed public speaking, fishing, bus trips—sometimes organizing them, gardening, canning, baking and especially chatting with family and friends. She was seldom without something to talk about. Her life was “full” — offering many lessons.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Everett in 2015; her daughter, Barbara S. Caroots (Mark Caroots) in 2007; her parents; her siblings and other family members and friends.

She is survived by her son, Marc E. (Judy) Minto; grandchildren, Tracey (Kurt) Wright, Jon (Tracy Folman) Miles and Kari (Mike) Evans; great-grandsons, Brandon (Alison Castiglione)) Miles, Aaron and Dylan Miles, Ryan and AJ Evans and Tyler and Ashley Folman and great-great-grandchildren, Leah and Joey Castiglione, Cali and Mikayla Miles.

Alberta was a resident at Woodlands at AustinWoods for three years and passed at the nursing home on January 11, 2024, in their care and the care of Southern Care Hospice. Alberta’s family appreciates the respect, courtesy and care that were offered to her and the family during that time. A special “thank you” is extended to her devoted caregiver and friend, Linda Alexander.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel. The funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. with Dr. Tom Madden officiating.

She will be laid to rest in Kerr Cemetery beside her husband of 69 years.

Contributions in memory of Alberta can be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 1439, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. Or online: Make a donation to Disabled American Veterans in memory of Alberta June Minto.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.