

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Paul “Peno” Romain, 91, of Lordstown, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 22, 2023 surrounded by his loved ones, after a long-time battle with cancer.

Albert was born on February 28, 1932 to parents, of Albert and Stella (Lemanek) Romain of Warren, Ohio.

He was a 1950 graduate of Lordstown High School.

He went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. In the Army, he received the Bronze Star Medal while stationed in Korea.

After his time in the service, Al went on to work at Reactive Metals in Niles, then moved on to GM Lordstown where he was a toolmaker and retired after 28 years in 1994.



Al met the love of his life, Donna Doll, at the Village Café in Warren, Ohio with whom he married on July 29,1955. They went on to have six children and spent 68 years building a family foundation built on love and memories.



Besides spending his time as a family man, Al enjoyed bird watching, Cleveland sports, wine hopping and especially playing music. He started playing the accordion at age six and went on to play both the accordion and the button box throughout his entire life. Al, together with his long-time friend, Ray Kovac, formed the Al-Ray Combo playing polkas and waltzes throughout the area and together, they also played occasionally with the Del Sinchak Band.



Al leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Donna; his children, Albert P. (Patti) Romain, Jr., Jeff Romain, Shelley (Doug) Wack, Sharon (Enoch) Evinsky, Scott (Marie) Romain and Greg Romain; one sister, Patricia Linert; 12 grandchildren, Jeffery, Brittany, Christine, Jake, Matt, Tim, Taylor, Alissa, Scotty, Gregory, Amanda and Joshua and seven great-grandchildren, Lily, Copper, Parker, Finn, Kasen, Ada and Carson.



In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mineral Ridge, where he was a member for many years, or Ohio Living Home Health Hospice, Canfield.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 2, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Austintown. A second visitation will be held Wednesday January 3, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Mineral Ridge where a Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

