NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Paul Kijowski, Sr., 90, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 4, 2024 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Albert was born on November 7, 1933 in McDonald, Ohio, son of the late Michael and Violet (Borawski) Kijowski.

He was a graduate of McDonald High School and a proud veteran of the Unites States Army. In the Army he was stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco which was the Head Quarters of the Sixth U.S. Army. He was a participant for nuclear tests at Nevada Proving Grounds, Operation Red Wing at Enewetak, Bikini Atoll and Marshall Islands for the H Bomb Tests.

He was a member of the Niles Police Department and retired as Captain after 39 years of service.

He was a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Niles, where he married the love of his life, the former Shirley Elliott on October 15, 1955.

He was also a member of the American Legion in Girard, the Moose Lodge, and FOP.

He enjoyed spending his winters at his condo in Clearwater, Florida and going fishing in Quebec, Canada for 59 consecutive years.

Albert will be deeply missed by his children, Albert Paul Kijowski, Jr. of Niles, Ohio and Paula Kijowski of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and brothers, Michael Kijowski of Westerville, Ohio and Arthur Kijowski of Warren, Ohio.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley Kijowski and brothers, Chester and James Kijowski.

A memorial service will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 348 Robbins Avenue in Niles, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. on Friday January 12, 2024.

At his request, he was cremated and burial will take place at Niles City Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

