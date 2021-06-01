Albert G. Sipka, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert G. Sipka, age 100, passed away May 30, 2021 at his residence.

Albert was born December 12, 1920 in Duquesne, Pennsylvania to the late Susan and George Sipka.

He was a 1938 graduate of Newton Falls High School and a 1951 graduate of Kent State University.

Albert was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Navy during WWII.



Albert retired from Packard Electric in 1987 as a mold operator. Prior to working at Packard, he owned the Dairy Queen in Windham for a few years and worked at the A&P as a meat cutter.



He was active in the Boy Scouts; he enjoyed several canoe trips to Canada. He enjoyed traveling, kayaking, snorkeling, gardening, but most of all he enjoyed his family.



Albert is survived by his children, Albert R. (Diana) Sipka and Elaine (David) Hofius, four grandchildren, Jessica, Donna Jean, Albert R. II and Allison Ferrell; a brother George (Harriett) Sipka, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Besides his parents, Albert is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Theresa N. (Novak) Sipka and four brothers, Milan, Arnold, Louis and Donald.



Friends may call 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren; where Pastor Jeff Duty will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Friday. Interment in Pineview Memorial Park with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations maybe made to Parkman Road First Church of God, 1951 Parkman Rd. NW Warren, Ohio 44485



The family wishes to offer a special thank you to the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Vidyasagar Kalahashi, Dr. Lars Svensson, Dr. Mita Raheja, Stewart Medical Staff, Dr. Gary Gibson and his staff, and the All Caring Hospice Nursing Staff.



