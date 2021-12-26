BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Bandzak, age 79, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, from a three-year battle with lung cancer and COPD.

Albert was the son of George and Mary (Paterchok) Bandzak born on February 9, 1942.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1960 and married his wife, Donna (Struble) in 1964.

He served six years in the United States Army Reserves in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He retired in 2004 from working in various steel mills in the area including Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Republic Steel, LTV Warren Coke Plant and retired from ISG Steel.

Albert was fond of flea markets and garage sales. He enjoyed working on cars and garden tractors, he could fix anything!

Surviving is his wife of 57 years; two children, Jeannette (Dave) Farr of Florida and Daniel (Angela) Bandzak of Masury; two grandchildren, Brendan and Meghan Collins of Florida; a brother, Joe (Maria) Bandzak and a sister, Adeline (Mike) DeJulia, both of Hermitage.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were three brothers, George, Louis, Andrew and two sisters, Marianne and Julia.

Friends may call Wednesday, December 29, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Road in Brookfield; Deacon Frank Marino will begin the memorial service at 5:00 p.m.

Alberts family would like to offer a special thank you to the nurses at the Hospice of the Valley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512

