Albert B. Billock, Jr.,Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert B. Billock, Jr., age 70, passed away at home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.



Albert was born on February 11, 1951, in Warren, OH, the son of Albert B. and Ann (Priscilla) Billock Sr.



After graduating from Leavittsburg High School in 1969, Albert went on to work as a steelworker at RG Steel for 43 years before retiring in September of 2012.

He married the love of his life, Judith Currey, on July 19, 1975, and they shared 45 wonderful years together filled with happiness and laughter.



He was a member of the Sons of the Legion Post 777, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Post 1442 in Lorian, The Steel Workers Union Local 1375, The American Legion, and UTC Organization. He was an associate member of the Easy Trucker, Interstate Truckers, Low Life of Canton and A.O.K. Truckers. He was a former Braceville Township zoning board member and a founding member of the Buckeye Van Association.



Albert had a love for model trains; he enjoyed building a whole model train land in his basement. He also loved to spend his time camping and working on custom cars.



Albert will be missed dearly by his wife, Judith; his brothers of heart, Dave Gross and Dave Lapmardo and his beloved dog Savanna Sue.



Albert is preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation for Albert will be held on Saturday June 19, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, OH 44483, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Albert at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Albert B. Billock Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.