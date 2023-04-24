CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan G. Griffiths, 61 of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 22 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health Center, Boardman.

Alan was born December 6, 1961 in Youngstown, a son of the late Luther and Marie (DiCarlo) Griffiths.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1980 and continued his education at Butler County Community College.

He had worked for Goodyear Tire in Mars, Pennsylvania before moving to Idaho. Alan was regional manager for several Goodyear Stores in Idaho and then owned and operated Boise Tire Company. Alan returned to the area in 2008 and had worked as a regional manager for Flynn’s Tire and Auto Service for the past 14 years.

He enjoyed drag racing and was all about cars – nothing but Mopar and Dodge and if it was not raining, he was often seen cleaning and polishing his cars.

He leaves his adoptive mother, Barbi Morell and stepfather, Joe Morell of Canfield; his wife, the former Robin Justice, whom he married March 12, 2013; one son, Joshua (Kasia) Griffiths of Austintown; three stepchildren, Gino (Rikki) Genova of Canfield, Tao (Nick) Jones of New Middletown and Franco (Cheyenne) Genova of Struthers and four grandchildren, Joshua and Madison Griffiths and Dominick and Mariah Jones. He also leaves a sister, Heather (Andrew) Scherer of New Braunfels, Texas.

Friends may call on Thursday, April 27 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests material tributes be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley in Alan’s memory.



