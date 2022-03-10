CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan A. Kaczur, 74, passed away Wednesday morning, March 9, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center.



Alan was born on December 16, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Andrew and Jean (Michel) Kaczur.



He was a Maplewood High School graduate and continued his education at Kent State University Trumbull Campus receiving his Business Associates with a 4.0.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970, where he was part of the Honor Guard Drill Team.



He was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Niles.

He became an Eagle Scout in 1964 and received his pilot’s license. He was called the “Dance Man” when he DJed wedding receptions from 1990-2011. Neighbors also called him “Al Depot” when they asked to borrow tools. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was flying remote control airplanes, riding on bike trails, working on his yard and going to the beach. He also enjoyed doing woodworking and making stained glass.



Alan will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Candace Kaczur, whom he married on December 21, 1968; son, Andrew Alan Kaczur; sister, Cheryl (James) Tomlinson; brother, Garry (Melinda) Kaczur and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Grace Fellowship Church, 325 Youngstown Warren Road in Niles. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grace Fellowship Church in Niles in Alan’s memory.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.