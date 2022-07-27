BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at First Covenant Church for Aileen Keppler, 98, who died peacefully on Sunday morning, July 24, at the home of her daughter Kathleen and son-in-law, Bill, in Hudson, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Aileen was born on February 7, 1924, the daughter of Mary and Allie Cresswell and sister of Robert R. Cresswell, all of whom preceded her in death. She was raised in a small coal mining town, Vintondale, Pennsylvania.

Aileen graduated from Vintondale High School and continued her education at Penn State University.

After college, she moved to Cleveland and worked as a secretary at Republic Steel where she met her future father-in-law, Edwin Keppler, who introduced her to his son, Calvin. Aileen and Cal were married in 1949, moved to Boardman, raised two daughters and enjoyed a full life together until Cal’s passing in 2002.

Aileen had many talents and interests. She was an avid bridge player, who along with her husband, belonged to many of the area bridge clubs. Together they achieved the title Bronze Life Master and after Cal’s passing, Aileen continued to play bridge and attained the status of Silver Life Master. She and Cal loved to travel and delighted in their many trips throughout the United States and the world. They also enjoyed summer fun with friends at the Boardman Swim and Tennis Club, where they were original members.

Aileen loved her church and was a devoted and hardworking member for 70 years, serving on the Diaconate, Covenant Women Committees, Rummage Sale Committee and the kitchen crew of the Lucia Christmas Festival. Well into her 90s, she continued to bake her famous potato chip cookies for Bible School every summer. She truly used her hands and talents for God’s purposes.

Aileen especially loved her family and often showed that love by preparing delicious meals and trying new recipes. She remembered every special occasion and always found the perfect card, gift, or sentiment to make each person feel her tender loving care.

Mourning her loss are her daughter, Carol Hawkins (Jim) of Denver, Colorado; her daughter, Kathleen (Bill) Bockanic of Hudson, Ohio; granddaughter, Brittany (Adam) Greene and great-granddaughters, Ella and Hallie Greene, of Boardman, Ohio; grandson, Nick Bockanic of Los Angeles, California and Japanese daughter, Hiroko Katagiri (George) Brittain of York, England. Hiroko was a foreign exchange student who lived with the Keppler Family during the 1966-67 school year. Hiroko has been as devoted as a daughter to Aileen throughout her life and always called her Mom.

She will be dearly missed here on earth and joyously welcomed into heaven by her loving friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Covenant Church of Boardman, Ohio.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

