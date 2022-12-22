YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes C. Myers, 100, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Windsor House in Canfield.

Born November 21, 1922 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter Earl and Mary (Meenachan) Collins.

She was a lifelong resident and a graduate of East High School.

She was a homemaker, enjoyed skating, painting and playing BINGO.

She is survived by her daughters; Karen (George) Olson and Diane (Tom) Kalosky; a brother, Patrick Dixon; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John S. Myers and her son, John E. Myers. She is also preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a service following at 11:00 a.m.

