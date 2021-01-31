Agnes C. Gilliland, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Agnes C. Gilliland, 96, passed away Thursday morning, January 28, 2021 at The Villas at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

Agnes was born on July 15, 1924 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Rose (Gruber) Dunch.

She was a graduate of Sharon High School.

She met her husband, Wade, while working at the War Plant in Farrell during WWII, Sharon Store, and got married on April 17, 1948. Once she was married, she became a proud homemaker to her family.

Her greatest achievement were her children and grandchildren and being a devoted mother with a positive attitude while caring for her son, Patton, her entire life.

She enjoyed playing board games, cards and Yahtzee. She was an active member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Agnes will be deeply missed by her loving children, Nancy (David) Williamson, Wade (Valorie) Gilliland, Colleen (Sean) Alfredo, Pamela (Don) Masterson and Patton Gilliland; grandchildren, Tammy (Dow) Lindholm, Todd (Casey) Hacker, Jennifer (Arthur) Uhimov, David (Michelle) Williamson, Melanie (David) Mullins, Lauren (Jordan) Murn, Marcus (Ali) Gilliland, Anthony Alfredo and Tyler Alfredo; nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wade Gilliland, who passed away on October 12, 2010; brothers, Benjamin, John, Nick, Louis and Frank and sisters, Rose and Kay.

Family and friends may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Sharon, PA at 79 Case Avenue, Sharon.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township.

All visitors are asked to please social distance and wear a mask during visitation and mass.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mcar in Hermitage, located at 842 N Hermitage Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

