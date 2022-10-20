CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With sadness, love and profound gratitude, the family of Adrian Jerome Hovanic announce his passing on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at his home with his wife Carol at his side.

A lifetime resident of Champion Township. Ohio, Adrian is the last to survive and was born the youngest of 13 children on June 29, 1932 to Steven and Anna (Radesky) Hovanic.

He understood at a young age his priorities in life were God, his family, and his country.

He is a graduate of Champion High School.

He is also a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 aboard the U.S.S. Henley. He continued service in the Naval Reserves till 1960.

In August of 1953, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carol E. Hoffman. He often told the story that he knew in grade school when he first laid eyes on her, she was the girl he wanted to marry. Their love for one another never wavered from this time through their 69 years of marriage.

He was employed with Copperweld Steel for more than 42 years as a die-setter before retiring as a Supervisor in the Cold Draw Department in 1991. He never said, he had to go to work but instead would always say, “I get to go to work.”

Throughout his years he served the community in many capacities. Naming a few, he was a Copperweld Steel Federal Credit Union Board Member and former President, St. William Catholic Church Men’s Club Member and served on their Festival Committee, and a Trumbull County Precinct Committeeman for many years. He was an advocate for the quest to cure heart disease and was former President of the American Heart Association Tri-County District.

He was possibly most often known for his service to Champion Township as an elected Trustee for 24 years; being named Chairman a number of years. It was during these years he served on and was former President of Trumbull County Association of Trustees and Clerks. He was humbled by the many awards he received for his service and leadership, but would always say. “I was just doing my duty.” He’d go onto to explain he believed it was his duty to give back to his community in which he lived, for he and his family reaped the benefits of the many who gave before him.

Adrian was a man of many talents as he was a self-taught carpenter, electrician, plumber, mechanic, and entrepreneur. There was never a project too large that he didn’t believe he could do himself as proven by repairing any car, tractor, minibike, appliance and structure that needed saved. And with the help of family and friends, Adrian would orchestrate an assembly line to screen-paint his own yard signs for each election campaign. He’d often refer to himself as ‘The Janitor’ of Homac Carwash and Grandma’s Ice Cream; two businesses he was a Co-Owner and Founder of when he built the structures they operated from. His most treasured build was in 1961 when he built his and Carol’s home where they would raise their family and hoped to live their remaining days; where he was so happy to be till his death.

He enjoyed most in life spending time with family, be it family dinners with his children every evening, or having extended family every Sunday, on holidays, and for annual reunions he and Carol hosted. They were blessed with seven children, Jeffrey (Patricia), Perry (Pamela), Adrianne (Barry (†)) Sturm, Gregory (Tami), Laura (Mark) Wilson, Matthew (Deana), and Cynthia Klein, thirteen grandchildren, Nicholas Hovanic (Danielle Haskin), Nora-Kate (Kurt) Weiwel, Raelan Hovanic (Anthony Mendoza), Ashley (Austin) Hendrich, Stephanie (Jonathan) Stallings, Katie (Joseph) Cvengros, Dustin Sturm (Jennifer Barrow), Maggie Sturm (Michael Ledenko), Olivia (Ryan) Adolff, Jessica Willson, Zachary (Nicolette) Wilson, Abigail (Thomas) Miller, and Stuart Hovanic, and 14 great-grandchildren who were all his pride and joy! He also left many nieces and nephews who he loved and enjoyed spending time with. It was clear throughout his life that his family was most important. The family is forever grateful to their father for his constant love and many lessons, and the countless wonderful memories they will hold dear forever.

Private services are being arranged by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel and held at St. William Church and All Souls Cemetery for his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Adrian to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231 or St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ohio Living Hospice and Jodi’s Angels whose staff provided excellent care for Adrian in recent months.

